Tweets show burning furniture near Gonzaga campus

Staff , KREM 7:03 PM. PDT April 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga fans set things on fire to celebrate their team’s win on Saturday.

A tweet sent out by Barstool Zags showed a large fire on the alley between Mission and Sinto.

It appeared a couple couches and a mattress were being burned.

Spokane Fire officials reminded fans that this is in fact a crime. 

