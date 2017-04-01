Tweets show burning furniture near Gonzaga campus

Fire near Gonzaga campus (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga fans set things on fire to celebrate their team’s win on Saturday.

A tweet sent out by Barstool Zags showed a large fire on the alley between Mission and Sinto.

It appeared a couple couches and a mattress were being burned.

Spokane Fire officials reminded fans that this is in fact a crime.

@GonzagaU students... this is arson. It.is.a.crime. Do NOT Light anything on fire #UnitedWeZag https://t.co/OzFFPDIqiS — Spokane FD8 FFs (@IAFFL3711) April 2, 2017

ZAGS. SEND US MORE CELEBRATION VIDEOS AND PICS!!! LETS GET ROWDY!! pic.twitter.com/CAPTc5Dvos — Barstool Zags (@BarstoolZags) April 2, 2017

