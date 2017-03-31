State Senate backs Zags in Final Four

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga is going into the Final Four with the support of many in Spokane and even the support of the Washington State Senate.

A resolution sponsored by Republican Senator Michael Baumgartner of Spokane, passed Friday in the Senate to honor the Zags for their “winning culture” and make it clear that Washington’s senators are rooting for them.

“We’re incredibly proud of these young men for their accomplishments both on and off the court,” said Baumgartner. “We want them to know that we’ve got their back and the Senate will be rooting for a big win tomorrow. Go Zags!”

Baumgartner also highlighted Head Coach Mark Few for creating a “culture of ownership and responsibility built on a unique attention to player development and an attitude of loyalty and persistence.”

The Secretary of the Senate will send copies of the official resolution to the University.

