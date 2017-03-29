Small crowd sends Zags off to Final Four

Small crowd sends of Zags (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Zags were sent off the Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

The goodbye wasn't as rowdy as Saturday’s welcome home but heartfelt nonetheless.

Emma Stokes and her mom Megan got to the McCarthey Athletic Center two hours before they left.

"This is our 18th year following the team. We live, breathe, die, bleed Gonzaga everything,” said Megan.

For the Zags, getting on a chartered bus to go straight to the airport and then to Phoenix is easy.For others, the trip isn't as simple.

"I skipped my Friday classes last weekend to go to the Elite Eight game. Then I'm skipping my Friday, Monday, and Tuesday classes again to go down to the Final Four," said Gonzaga freshman Dillion Cardinale.

Devotion comes in all forms and at all expenses.

"Pretty surreal. Because the team has never gone to the final four. So just seeing them on the bus and knowing they're going to be there is a great feeling," said freshman Zaria Winkfield.

While the turnout was a little more on the calm side, we know that certainly won't be the case next week.

You can watch the Zags play in the Final Four on KREM 2 at 3:09 p.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV