River Park Square (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane community is invited to share their messages of support for the Gonzaga basketball team at River Park Square.

A banner will be set up Monday from noon to 8:00 p.m. on the first level for people to sign.

The banner will be given to Mark Few and his team when they arrive back at Spokane.

© 2017 KREM-TV