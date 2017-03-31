Senior walk-on Rem Bakamus wins the hearts of Zags fans

Dec 21, 2015; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rem Bakamus (15) brings the ball down court against the Pepperdine Waves during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 99-73. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- With any good program comes wins, with wins come championships, with championships come banners, and with that all comes tradition.

Among the hallmarks of Gonzaga men's basketball is one tradition in particular you don't likely see at many other hoops powerhouses.



“There's a past history, everybody gets a little bit of love,” said Gonzaga red shirt senior Rem Bakamus.



Even the 15th man, Bakamus, more notable for his hair and pregame handshakes than anything that would show up on the box score, has been a strangely recognizable figure for the Zags. Not something he expected as a walk on in 2012.



“No, I had no idea when I got here. But it's obviously really cool,” Bakamus said.



A lot has happened in his five seasons for Gonzaga, which included one redshirt season. Rem has been along for two top rankings, two one seeds, three Sweet Sixteens, two Elite Eights, and now a Final Four. Not forgotten in the midst of it all has been number 15, especially in those late moments, with the game in hand and Bakamus awaiting his shot at some spotlight.



“I've just always loved it and embraced it. Hearing your name chanted in the Kennel is always something really cool,” he explained.



As a senior it's a privilege he would love to take with him into the next chapter of life.



“Hopefully they can come with me to job applications and stuff like that and cheer for me to get a job,” he said.



But Bakamus knows there will be future walk-ons to receive the adoration, just as there were others before him.



“I know Brian Baskhar got a lot of love too, he was close to a lot of the students. Then Mike Hart obviously and then Andrew Sorenson was a Zag favorite. I remember watching him come in and nail threes and the crowd going wild,” Bakamus explained.



He may not have arrived at GU expecting to embody one notable Gonzaga tradition, but five years later, it all makes sense.



“I just think it's the type of people that go to Gonzaga people who support GU everybody is loving and they want to see everybody succeed. The whole Zag community has loved me since I got here and obviously I love them back,” Bakamus said.

