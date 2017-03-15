KREM
Przemek Karnowski talks about the end of his senior season

Darnay Tripp, KREM 6:22 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Przemek Karnowski was just a freshman when Gonzaga earned the programs first number one seed in the NCAA tournament.

In 2013, the Zags lost to Wichita State falling short of making the Sweet 16. Karnowski didn’t play in that game but a lot has changed in the last four years, including a back injury that threatened to end his playing career.

This year, he has been phenomenal and he is glad to be going out on a strong note.

KREM 2 Sports Director Darnay Tripp sat down with Karnowski to talk about what it’s like to be ending his senior season.

