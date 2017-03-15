Przemek Karnowski talks about the end of his senior season

Jan 21, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski celebrates after a win over Portland Pilots at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 73-52. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Przemek Karnowski was just a freshman when Gonzaga earned the programs first number one seed in the NCAA tournament.

In 2013, the Zags lost to Wichita State falling short of making the Sweet 16. Karnowski didn’t play in that game but a lot has changed in the last four years, including a back injury that threatened to end his playing career.

This year, he has been phenomenal and he is glad to be going out on a strong note.

KREM 2 Sports Director Darnay Tripp sat down with Karnowski to talk about what it’s like to be ending his senior season.

