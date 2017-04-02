KREM
Pearl Jam shows support for Zags on Instagram

Staff , KREM 4:09 PM. PDT April 02, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Many are showing their love for the Zags on social media, including a famous band from the northwest.

The rock band Pearl Jam made several posts on Instagram cheering on the Zags.

The first post was a picture Przemek Karnowski saying, “Pulling for my younger brother Przemek Karnowski today, Go Zags! #TheOtherAmesBro.” The post is signed JA, for bass guitarist Jeff Ament.

 

Pulling for my younger brother Przemek Karnowski today. Go Zags! #TheOtherAmesBro - JA #FinalFour

A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam) on

Another photo posted after the Final Four game shows a bracket of the Zags winning it all.  

 

Just saying. #hoopsandstate #stocktonandjordan. -JA

A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam) on

