KREM
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

No more 'monkey' on Gonzaga's back

Taylor Viydo , KREM 5:19 PM. PDT March 27, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Zags made history on Saturday and are headed to their first Final Four in school history.

After making the tournament for 18 straight years, Gonzaga never advanced past the Elite Eight. Some said that was a problem that plagued the program or was a "monkey" on the back of Coach Mark Few.

"First of all, I don't know that I have a monkey on my back. It's not about me, and my monkeys, and my dogs and my cats," Few said Friday before the game against Xavier.

After the game Xavier’s Head Coach Chris Mack told the media where they could find that monkey.

"If anybody sees coach Few later on, if they want to return that monkey it's in our locker room for them,” said Mack. 

KREM 2 asked Gonzaga fans how exactly they felt about the monkey. We gave them a stuffed monkey and they went to town. One student kicked the monkey and another threw it up in a tree.

"It's gone. It's back in the tree. It's gone forever. Gonzaga is going to the Final Four," said Gonzaga Senior Sean Palermo.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories