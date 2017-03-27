No more 'monkey' on Gonzaga's back

Gonzaga fans throw stuffed monkey into tree to represent there's no 'monkey' on the team's back anymore (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Zags made history on Saturday and are headed to their first Final Four in school history.

After making the tournament for 18 straight years, Gonzaga never advanced past the Elite Eight. Some said that was a problem that plagued the program or was a "monkey" on the back of Coach Mark Few.

"First of all, I don't know that I have a monkey on my back. It's not about me, and my monkeys, and my dogs and my cats," Few said Friday before the game against Xavier.

After the game Xavier’s Head Coach Chris Mack told the media where they could find that monkey.

"If anybody sees coach Few later on, if they want to return that monkey it's in our locker room for them,” said Mack.

This symbolically represents the "monkey" that was on the back of Mark Few and GU. I wanted to know how students felt about this monkey... pic.twitter.com/sN3UgqQkRf — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) March 27, 2017

KREM 2 asked Gonzaga fans how exactly they felt about the monkey. We gave them a stuffed monkey and they went to town. One student kicked the monkey and another threw it up in a tree.

"It's gone. It's back in the tree. It's gone forever. Gonzaga is going to the Final Four," said Gonzaga Senior Sean Palermo.

...this is what I got. Monkey no more. He's back in "nature," I guess... Right? #GoZags pic.twitter.com/zrZjSoADrV — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) March 27, 2017

