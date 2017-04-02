KREM
Man bet on Zags to win championship back in October

Staff , KREM 5:58 PM. PDT April 02, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man has had his money on the Zags to win the NCAA championship since before the regular season started.

On October 9, Jacob Houbrick was in Las Vegas and bought a straight $60 bet on the Zags to win it all. He said the odds at the time were 80-1.

CBS Sports reports that according to SportsLine, the Westgate LV SuperBook, BookMaker.eu and BetOnline.ag the Tar Heels are a 2-point favorite over Gonzaga in the season finale.

Houbrick said if they win Monday night he will take home $4,800. Let’s hope he and the Zags come out on top!

