Maddie the bulldog loses fight against terminal illness

SPOKANE, Wash.—Maddie the bulldog crossed the rainbow bridge Thursday night at Fairwood Animal Hospital.

Maddie battled Osteosarcoma, a fast-growing bone cancer usually found in large dogs.

Maddie’s owner posted on her Facebook page Thursday night explaining what happened.

“Dear Friends, today I couldn’t take the pain anymore and told my humans,” wrote the owner.

Her owner asked people who had any memories or stories with Maddie to email them to her or share them on her Facebook page.

Maddie the bulldog is best known for her five-year appearance at Gonzaga University. Her owner said the university used Maddie in commercials, videos, brochures, events, and the 125th Anniversary book.

