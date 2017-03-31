Local watch parties for the Zags Final Four

Watch party at Hemmingson (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – As the Zags head into the Final Four, fans around Spokane are looking for the best place to watch the game on Saturday.

Here’s a list of some we found:

Jack and Dan’s: Doors open at 10:00 a.m.

Bing Theater: Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Free admission. Beer and wine available.

Garland Theater: Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Free admission.

Magic Lantern Theater: Will be showing the game. No other details.

Swinging Doors: All tables reserved. Standing room only.

Scotty’s Dog House: $5 wristbands. Outdoor tent in the parking lot with a big screen, beer garden and taco truck.

John J. Hemmingson Center: Gonzaga hosts an official watch party on campus for students and staff.

If you’re having a public watch party and want to get the word out, email details to skubota@krem.com.

