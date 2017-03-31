Close Local organizations wish the Zags well in the Final Four Staff , KREM 8:46 PM. PDT March 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SPOKANE, Wash. -- The internet is a buzzing ahead of the Gonzaga Bulldog's trip to the Final Four on Saturday. Businesses and organizations around the Inland Northwest have been posting their well wishes for the teams. Post by City of Spokane Police Department. Post by Spokane Public Schools. © 2017 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Kobe meets up with the Zags in Phoenix AlmostLiveForWeb Randy Shaw enjoying the sun in Arizona Former Zag assistants in Arizona rooting for the team Zookeepers: April close to giving birth Mark Few named AP coach of the year Washington AG announces lawsuit against Tim Eyman Former Zag, current Husky now fan at Final Four WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome Harrison, ID deald with mudslides, flooding More Stories Tim Eyman sued by state over alleged campaign… Mar 31, 2017, 11:08 a.m. 10-day veto deadline starts for Otter on grocery tax bill Mar 31, 2017, 2:18 p.m. Gonzaga stops selling 'boys will be boys' shirt over… Mar 31, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs