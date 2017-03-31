KREM
Local organizations wish the Zags well in the Final Four

Staff , KREM 8:46 PM. PDT March 31, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The internet is a buzzing ahead of the Gonzaga Bulldog's trip to the Final Four on Saturday. 

Businesses and organizations around the Inland Northwest have been posting their well wishes for the teams. 

 
Post by City of Spokane Police Department.

 
Post by Spokane Public Schools.

