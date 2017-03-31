Local organizations wish the Zags well in the Final Four

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 25: The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate late in their 83 to 59 win over the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The internet is a buzzing ahead of the Gonzaga Bulldog's trip to the Final Four on Saturday.

Businesses and organizations around the Inland Northwest have been posting their well wishes for the teams.

© 2017 KREM-TV