Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs players react after the game against South Carolina in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four. Gonzaga defeated South Carolina 77-73. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – If Gonzaga wins the championship Monday night, Dick’s Sporting Goods in Spokane Valley will extend store hours.

A Dick’s spokesperson said the store on East Indiana Avenue will re-open immediately after the game and will open again at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods in Union Gap will also open during these hours as well.

