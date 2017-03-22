Kennel Club helps organize chaos during Gonzaga games

SPOKANE, WA - FEBRUARY 25: Fans for the Gonzaga Bulldogs cheer for their team against the BYU Cougars at McCarthey Athletic Center on February 25, 2017 in Spokane, Washington. BYU defeated Gonzaga 79-71. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) (Photo: William Mancebo, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- One of the best experiences in any sports arena in the country is watching the Kennel Club go nuts during Gonzaga home games.



This is not all spontaneous and it's very hard to replicate on the road during the NCAA Tournament.

Daniel Incerpi leads the charges as the Kennel Club president.

"Being in the kennel is one of the greatest experiences as a Gonzaga student," he said.

You may not realize it from afar but the Kennel Club leaders help create organized chaos. Learning the spur-of-the moment celebrations, like the Zombie dance. Learning the dance is actually part of student orientation.

Game time also brought a popular new celebration this year where fans hum a song and beat on their chest. They got this from the movie “Wolf of Wall Street” where actor Matthew McConaughey's character does the same thing.

Game time celebrations used to be a little harsher. When the opposing players where announced, the entire student section used to stand and turn their backs to their guests. The Kennel Club decided that's not the image they want to portray.

"Sometimes it's hard to break tradition but as times change you realize maybe that tradition's a little bit more disrespectful than you actually thought it was," said Incerpi. "We're the classy Kennel Club. Some people might call us soft or something like that but we can be absolutely insane, we can make people hate to play us but we don't need to offend anybody."

Now they are bringing a much smaller show on the road. While Incerpi and just a handful of bulldogs from the Kennel Club can make their way to San Jose Thursday, if the Zags win that one the Kennel Club is planning a full court press to help as many students as possible get there to cheer on their Zags Saturday.



