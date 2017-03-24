Jordan Mathews' dad weighs in on shot that won Sweet 16 game

Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews (4) and guard Josh Perkins (13) celebrate against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

SAN JOSE, CA – Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go in the game against West Virginia to send the Zags to the Elite Eight.

He has only been a Zag for a year but he will be remembered by the fan base for a lifetime. For one recently indoctrinated Gonzaga fan, the Bulldogs' visit to San Jose this week has a special meaning.

“This brings back memories, playing in San Jose - playing at War Memorial,” said Phil Mathews.

Phil Mathews hasn't always followed the Zags. In fact, he spent a good portion of his life battling them instead.

“We only beat them one time and that's when we went to the NCAA so you don't beat them often,” said Phil.

Phil was the head coach at San Francisco from 1995 to 2004. Little did he know, his young son who could barely dribble the ball at the time, would make his own basketball memories in the Bay Area.

“For him it's been an unbelievable journey,” Phil said.

Jordan spent three years playing for Cal, the last two as a double digit scorer for the Golden Bears. After a disappointing first round tournament loss last year in Spokane of all places, Mathews decided it was time for a change.

“Then he decided no I'm going to go to Gonzaga where my uncle Donny is,” Phil explained.

Uncle Donny is Zags assistant Donny Daniels, who Phil lived and coached with at Cal State Fullerton.

“Donny Daniels was a big factor in his decision,” Phil explained.

As was Gonzaga's track record of success, even if it meant taking a step back to mesh with a more balanced and talented team.

“He fit that role very well. He came in and did what he's supposed to do and the trade-off for him was being on a great team, being one a number one ranked team, and going to the NCAA Tournament,” said Phil.

Jordan's father, much like the fans who have adopted him this season, know Mathews hasn't quite been himself. But on Thursday, in the biggest moment of Gonzaga's season, we all caught a glimpse.

“I was thanking Jesus when he made that shot,” said Gonzaga Forward Johnathan Williams.

With less than a minute left and the Bulldogs down one, Mathews drilled a three-pointer to put the Zags up for good and helped book the program's third trip to the Elite Eight.

Less than four hours before Mathews earned a spot in Gonzaga tournament lore, his Dad seemed to know exactly what was coming.

“They know he's not going to panic in situations. They know he's been here. So I think that's why I think they're going to be successful today,” said Phil.

“I'd been telling the assistants we gotta get him back in. He will make a big shot if we put him in that position,” said Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few.

After all those moments and these games are exactly why he sacrificed his own stardom for the promise of team success.

“Oh yeah without a doubt chance to go to the Final Four this is the reason why I came,” said Jordan

Mathews had to leave the Bay Area in order to make some great memories in Spokane. With the hope that more are on the way.

“Sweet 16 is nice. Elite 8 is better. Final Four is unbelievable,” said Phil.



