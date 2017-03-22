KREM
Is this Gonzaga's best team ever?

Evan Closky , KREM 6:52 AM. PDT March 22, 2017

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Zags are preparing for their third straight Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. This is only the second time in school history that Gonzaga has done that.

Gonzaga is looking to do something the program has never done before: Reach the Final Four.

A common question to Mark Few all season has been if the current team is Gonzaga’s best team.

Few does not like to choose children, so he has not given a straight answer there. However, Few has said this squad has the potential to stand out above the rest if it reaches Phoenix.

“I know this one certainly is right there, should be considered with any that has ever played there,” said Few. “Ultimately, we’re going to have to accomplish the Final Four to kind of put it to rest. Again, I just look back at all of them being special.”

Gonzaga is a perfect 3-0 against West Virginia, so the Zags are looking to keep that record unblemished. Additionally, the Zags are hoping to reach their third Elite 8 appearance in program history. 

