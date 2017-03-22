Is this Gonzaga's best team ever?

Dec 21, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts after his team is called for a foul against the South Dakota Coyotes during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Zags are preparing for their third straight Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. This is only the second time in school history that Gonzaga has done that.

Gonzaga is looking to do something the program has never done before: Reach the Final Four.

A common question to Mark Few all season has been if the current team is Gonzaga’s best team.

Few does not like to choose children, so he has not given a straight answer there. However, Few has said this squad has the potential to stand out above the rest if it reaches Phoenix.

“I know this one certainly is right there, should be considered with any that has ever played there,” said Few. “Ultimately, we’re going to have to accomplish the Final Four to kind of put it to rest. Again, I just look back at all of them being special.”

Gonzaga is a perfect 3-0 against West Virginia, so the Zags are looking to keep that record unblemished. Additionally, the Zags are hoping to reach their third Elite 8 appearance in program history.

