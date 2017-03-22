Is it fair to dismiss Gonzaga because they have never been to a Final Four?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs bench reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 18, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images) (Photo: Gene Sweeney Jr., Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A lot of people are hating on the Gonzaga men’s basketball team on social media. Many of the posts dismiss Gonzaga for failing to ever make the Final Four.

But is that a fair judge of a program's success or more importantly the success of this year's amazing GU team?

Zags have made the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row. Only two other squads can say that: University of North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Anything can happen in March and nothing is certain once you get to this point in the tournament. Anyone with an ounce of sense knows that this season has been an enormous success for the Zags regardless of what happens from this point on. But whether it's fair or not, we know what people will say if the Zags lose one of their next two games.

We have gotten to the point where the only measure for success each year for Gonzaga is whether or not they get to the Final Four. If they do, well good they didn't choke this time. If they don't, there will be enough scorching hot takes on Twitter and Facebook to melt your smart phone. As ESPN's Jeff Goodman knows in the eyes many outsiders, it's Final Four or failure.

“It’s not fair but it's the reality right we put so much emphasis on the NCAA Tournament what you do come March and April that's just the way it is,” said Goodman.

That kind of thinking drives Mark Few nuts, and he's not the only head coach that feels that way. Who would want to be graded solely by their ability to reach the national semifinals by surviving an incredibly unpredictable month of the season? Guys like ESPN College Basketball writer Myron Medcalf know that's not how this game should work.

“Making the Final Four should not make or break any team it should not change the perception of any team,” said Medcalf.

And here's the other thing, why is this program catching all that heat?

“If we're gonna judge teams according to who made it to the Final Four or who didn't make it to the Final Four well go criticize Sean Miller and Arizona because they've had some troubles making it to the Final Four,” said Medcalf.

This year some big names had trouble making it to the second week. Top seed Villanova is gone. Duke, one of the trendy picks heading into the dance, was bounced by South Carolina. Another two seed in Louisville is also out. Of course those three have the benefit of recent national titles to quiet the rumblings. But as far as both Goodman and Medcalf are concerned, it's the full body of work beyond one season, much less one month, that really matters.

“To me consistency is what I'm all about and no one has been more consistent in the entire country than what Mark Few has done,” said Medcalf.

“Look at what they've done over the last 15 or so years and look at what Mark Few has done in sustaining it in a place like Gonzaga it's ridiculous to me,” said Goodman.

That's not to minimize the impact of getting to a Final Four and putting yourself in position to win a championship. As Goodman mentioned, it would take the monkey off their back. Imagine if Gonzaga haters could never again take the lazy shot, ‘Well they've never even made it to the Final Four.’ Hopefully this is the year that changes. But it might not be. If they fall short of Phoenix, and the trolls emerge from their holes to feast on low hanging fruit, remember these words from Myron Medcalf about the idea of throwing out a historic season all because of what happened during one week in March.

“That's the dumbest thing I've heard all year people who think that, that's dumb,” said Medcalf.

