How to watch Gonzaga's trip to the Sweet 16

Staff , KREM 3:22 PM. PDT March 22, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga is playing in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Gonzaga takes on West Virginia in San Jose at the SAP Center. You can watch the game at 4:39 p.m. on TBS.

The Bulldogs make their eighth Sweet 16 appearance during a run of 19 straight tournament trips. They have lost in five of the previous seven trips and are still seeking the first Final Four in school history.

