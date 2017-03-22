How to watch Gonzaga's trip to the Sweet 16

The Gonzaga Bulldogs bench reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images) (Photo: Gene Sweeney Jr., Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga is playing in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Gonzaga takes on West Virginia in San Jose at the SAP Center. You can watch the game at 4:39 p.m. on TBS.

The Bulldogs make their eighth Sweet 16 appearance during a run of 19 straight tournament trips. They have lost in five of the previous seven trips and are still seeking the first Final Four in school history.

© 2017 KREM-TV