Bulldog Band member Xavier Collantes

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you have been to a Gonzaga basketball game within the last few years, you have heard the school fight song.

However, for most of the university’s history, Gonzaga did not have its own fight song. Up until 2010, the fight song “Washington and Lee Swing” was used.

“[It’s] the fight song for different universities in the area. So, if we were to go against those universities, it would awkward to play their own fight song at them,” said Bulldog Band senior Xavier Collantes.

Students began asking for Gonzaga to have a fight song of its own. Band director David Fague took it upon himself and got busy writing with the help of a former student. Soon after, the Gonzaga fight song was born.

“We’ve played it ever since, and it’s a lot of fun. What’s cool about it is, it’s unique because he wrote it. Our own director,” said Collantes. “Cool, but still new. And a lot of big words that come fast with the rhythm. That’s why this video is played on the screens in the McCarthey Athletic Center.”

“Having that music there and those words, really a part of people’s hearts. I think that’s the goal,” Collantes added.

