Gonzaga student creates petition to cancel class Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga students have created a petition to cancel classes on Friday ahead of the Final Four.
The petition created by senior Sean Palermo states that a lot of fans want to drive to Phoenix, Arizona to watch their team take on South Carolina in the Final Four. They want class to be canceled so they have more time to make the journey.
As of Monday at 5:30, the petition had 595 supporters.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs