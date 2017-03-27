Gonzaga student creates petition to cancel class Friday

Mar 25, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Xavier Musketeers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga students have created a petition to cancel classes on Friday ahead of the Final Four.

The petition created by senior Sean Palermo states that a lot of fans want to drive to Phoenix, Arizona to watch their team take on South Carolina in the Final Four. They want class to be canceled so they have more time to make the journey.

As of Monday at 5:30, the petition had 595 supporters.

