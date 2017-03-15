Gonzaga returns to Salt Lake City for first round of NCAA tourney

Feb 25, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) puts up a floater against the Brigham Young Cougars forward Eric Mika (12) during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, Custom)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After earning the number one seed in the west region, the Zags are in Salt Lake City for their first NCAA Tournament game against South Dakota State.

This is Gonzaga’s second ever number one seed. The last time the Zags were a number one, they were also in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for GU fans, the wonderful memories of that season are shadowed in sorrows of how the season ended.

First, it was a near loss to 16-seed Southern and then Wichita State decided to drop 14 three-pointers on the Zags to bounce the team from the tournament.

Przemek Karnowski and Rem Bakamus are the only members of this year’s squad who experienced that heartbreak, but this program knows the history that lives within the arena.

“In 2013, we were also in Salt Lake City, so this time I hope we are going to have better memories from there,” said Karnowski.

“We don’t want to put any additional pressure on ourselves, we just know that we have to come out and play our best basketball on that day. I think it’s possible,” said Josh Perkins. “The sky is the limit for this group.”

We will see if the Zags can live up to the hype this time around and get a pair of wins in beautiful Utah just to head to wonderful San Jose.

Follow @KREMEvan and @DarnayTripp who will have will have full coverage of the team.

© 2017 KREM-TV