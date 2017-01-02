Gonzaga reaches No. 4 in USA Today, No. 5 in AP poll

Zach Collins #32 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs controls the ball against Nate Gehring #12 of the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 29, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) (Photo: William Mancebo, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The undefeated Gonzaga University men’s basketball team climbed to No. 4 in the USA Today poll and No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Monday.

The Zags continued their winning streak over the weekend after defeating Pacific on Saturday. The team pulled a win against Pepperdine on Thursday, beating the Waves by 30 points.

The other teams rounding out the AP Poll include:

Villanova (14-0) Baylor (13-0) Kansas (12-1) UCLA (14-1) Gonzaga (14-0)

The USA Today poll top five include:

Villanova Kansas Baylor Gonzaga UCLA

