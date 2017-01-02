KREM
Gonzaga reaches No. 4 in USA Today, No. 5 in AP poll

Erin Robinson , KREM 12:24 PM. PST January 02, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The undefeated Gonzaga University men’s basketball team climbed to No. 4 in the USA Today poll and No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Monday.

The Zags continued their winning streak over the weekend after defeating Pacific on Saturday. The team pulled a win against Pepperdine on Thursday, beating the Waves by 30 points.

The other teams rounding out the AP Poll include:

  1. Villanova (14-0)
  2. Baylor (13-0)
  3. Kansas (12-1)
  4. UCLA (14-1)
  5. Gonzaga (14-0)

The USA Today poll top five include:

  1. Villanova
  2. Kansas
  3. Baylor
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA

(© 2017 KREM)


