Gonzaga reaches No. 4 in USA Today, No. 5 in AP poll

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The undefeated Gonzaga University men’s basketball team climbed to No. 4 in the USA Today poll and No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Monday.
The Zags continued their winning streak over the weekend after defeating Pacific on Saturday. The team pulled a win against Pepperdine on Thursday, beating the Waves by 30 points.
The other teams rounding out the AP Poll include:
- Villanova (14-0)
- Baylor (13-0)
- Kansas (12-1)
- UCLA (14-1)
- Gonzaga (14-0)
The USA Today poll top five include:
- Villanova
- Kansas
- Baylor
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
