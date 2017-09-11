Gonzaga ranked No. 4 best regional university by U.S. News and World Report

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. News and World Report released annual college rankings today and Gonzaga University was listed as the number four best regional university in the West

This will be the third straight year Gonzaga received that ranking.

Gonzaga also ranked in multiple other categories in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges.

Second best graduation rate in the West with 84 percent in 2016

Third best for average first-year student retention rate of 93 percent.

The Gonzaga engineering program ranked 19th best across the nation.

Number seven in Best Value Schools. This is based on its academic quality ranking and the 2016-17 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.

These rankings mark the 19th consecutive year that Gonzaga has been ranked among the top four regional universities in the West, and the 23rd consecutive year the university has been ranked among the best regional universities.

