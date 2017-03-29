KREM
Close
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

Gonzaga ranked 41 in AP all-time poll

Staff , KREM 10:15 AM. PDT March 29, 2017

The Associated Press ranked Gonzaga’s basketball team as the 41st best team of all time in a poll released Wednesday.

According to the AP, they gave each team a point rating by counting appearances (1 point) to mark consistency and No. 1 rankings (2 points_ to acknowledges elite programs.

The results don’t factor in national championships, since the AP does not release a poll after the NCAA tournament.

Gonzaga, which did not even appear in an AP poll until 1999, sits at No. 41.

 

 

Kentucky is ranked the best team of all time,  and  North Carolina, Duke, UCLA and Kansas rounded out the top five.

South Carolina, the team the Bulldogs will take on this Saturday, is ranked 62nd in the poll.

North Carolina is ranked No. 2 of all time, while their opponent Oregon comes in at No. 66.

Gonzaga will play South Carolina on Saturday at 3:09 p.m. on KREM 2.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories