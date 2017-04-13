Gonzaga guard Bryan Alberts to transfer

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Bryan Alberts (10) is fouled by by San Francisco Dons guard Stefan Cox (14) during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 86-48. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga University men’s basketball redshirt sophomore guard Bryan Alberts will transfer out of the school, according to university officials.

According to a release from the university, Alberts is set to graduate in August and has two years of eligibility left. School officials said he is expect to transfer to another Division I school. Alberts’ AAU coach Robert Icart said he is enrolling in a master’s program.

Alberts played in 24 games during Gonzaga’s 2016-17 season and a total of 58 games in a Gonzaga uniform, according to school officials.

© 2017 KREM-TV