Gonzaga goes up against South Carolina in the Final Four

Mar 25, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs players huddle before the finals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament against the Xavier Musketeers at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga will take on South Carolina Saturday in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina beat Florida Sunday afternoon with a final score of 77-70. This was South Carolina’s first Trip to the Elite Eight.

This is Gonzaga and South Carolina’s first trip to the Final Four.

The teams will go head to head on Saturday on KREM 2. The time will be determined after the games conclude on Sunday.

