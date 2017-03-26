Gonzaga gets warm welcome home after historic win

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga fans stayed up late Saturday night to welcome their team home.

Dozens of people were waiting for the Zags when they arrived at the McCarthey Athletic Center around 11:00 p.m.

As soon as the team’s bus pulled up the crowd erupted in a “Let’s go Zags” chant followed by a “Go Gonzaga, G-O-N-Z-A-G-A” cheer.

The team was greeted like a group of celebrities. Many of them touching the hands of the fans and signing autographs.

The crowd went crazy screaming “Final Four” and “History” as the men made their way into McCarthey.

Gonzaga will take on the winner of the Florida/South Carolina game on Saturday.

© 2017 KREM-TV