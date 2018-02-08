Gonzaga community says goodbye to beloved member of the University Ministry team

Photo: Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga community mourned the passing of a longtime member of the university’s ministry team.

Gonzaga University President, Thayne McCulloh announced the death of Sister Laura Michels Thursday.

Michels was also the chaplain for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

McCulloh said her smile lit up the University Ministry office, campus and the courts.

McCulloh said she had passed away Wednesday because of an ongoing medical condition.



