Gonzaga by the numbers: 1999 vs. 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Quite a few things have changed at Gonzaga University between the time the Bulldogs made their first NCAA Tournament appearance and now, as they head into their first Final Four.

Gonzaga released a few key figures that have changed from 1999 to 2017.

According to Gonzaga data:

• Total enrollment has increased 86.4 percent in the last 18 years. In 1999, the student enrollment was 4,061, while it now is up to 7,572.

• Undergraduate admission applications have grown nearly 300 percent, from 1,841 applications to 7,342.

• Freshman enrollment rose 124.9 percent, from 569 to 1,280 freshmen.

• The annual budget rose 289.2 percent from $72.7 million to #283 million.

• To accommodate a larger student body, full-time faculty increased 55.5 percent from 279 to 434 faculty members, allowing Gonzaga to maintain a small average class size of 22 students (in 1999) to 24 students (2017).

