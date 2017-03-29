Generous KREM 2 viewer flies Gonzaga students to Final Four

Amanda Hardt and three of her friends will head to Phoenix for the Final Four thanks to a very generous KREM 2 viewer. (Photo: KREM)

PHOENIX, Arizona – Flying to Phoenix to attend the Final Four is a bit steep on student budget. One local man wanted to give diehard Zag fans the opportunity to attend the game in Arizona, so he teamed up with KREM 2 to make it happen.

Phil Shuderak lives in Spokane Valley and always cheers for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Shuderak travels frequently and has saved up hundreds of thousands of frequent flyer miles. He called KREM 2 on Monday and offered to give those miles to students who wanted to be in Phoenix, but were unable to make the plane ride down.

KREM 2 recruited the help of the Gonzaga administration. Students were asked to send in short videos describing themselves, their community involvement, why they were in need and why they love the Zags.

Several students entered great submissions, but senior Amanda Hardt proved she is the ultimate Zag fan. Hardt and three of her friends will soon be bound for Phoenix.

“I just have to say thank you Mr. Shuderak, for your kindness and the opportunity and your generosity. I know for myself, as well as my three friends that I’m fortunate to get to take with me, we wouldn’t have been able to go without your opportunity. So, we’re so grateful and we just can’t wait to be able to go to Phoenix and celebrate our Zags one last time as seniors. So, thank you so much again and go Zags!” said Hardt.

Flights to Phoenix were very difficult to find on such late notice. On some planes, only first class seats were available. Shuderak said to use as many of his miles as needed to get the four seniors to Arizona.

© 2017 KREM-TV