KREM
Close
Weather Alert 33 weather alerts
Close

Game moderators acknowledge missed call during Gonzaga win

Staff , KREM 6:33 PM. PDT March 18, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY – A missed call by referees during the Gonzaga-Northwestern game has a lot of people talking.

Northwestern trimmed a 22-point deficit to five and had the ball when Gonzaga's Zach Collins reached up through the basket to reject Dererk Pardon's shot with 4:54 left. There was no call, and Northwestern Coach Chris Collins, jawing with the officials all day, ran onto the court and was slapped with a technical foul.

Moderators owned up to the missed call in a statement after the game and said this should have resulted in a basket for Northwestern. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

Gonzaga heads to the Sweet 16 beating Northwestern 79-73

KREM

Young Northwestern fan loses it during game against Gonzaga

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories