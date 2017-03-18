Game moderators acknowledge missed call during Gonzaga win

SALT LAKE CITY – A missed call by referees during the Gonzaga-Northwestern game has a lot of people talking.
Northwestern trimmed a 22-point deficit to five and had the ball when Gonzaga's Zach Collins reached up through the basket to reject Dererk Pardon's shot with 4:54 left. There was no call, and Northwestern Coach Chris Collins, jawing with the officials all day, ran onto the court and was slapped with a technical foul.
Moderators owned up to the missed call in a statement after the game and said this should have resulted in a basket for Northwestern.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Statement on missed call by refs on Zach Collins 'block.' pic.twitter.com/HI0qjRlsty— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) March 19, 2017
