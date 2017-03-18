Game moderators acknowledge missed call during Gonzaga win

Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) is defended by Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie (33) and forward Zach Collins (32) during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

SALT LAKE CITY – A missed call by referees during the Gonzaga-Northwestern game has a lot of people talking.

Northwestern trimmed a 22-point deficit to five and had the ball when Gonzaga's Zach Collins reached up through the basket to reject Dererk Pardon's shot with 4:54 left. There was no call, and Northwestern Coach Chris Collins, jawing with the officials all day, ran onto the court and was slapped with a technical foul.

Moderators owned up to the missed call in a statement after the game and said this should have resulted in a basket for Northwestern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Statement on missed call by refs on Zach Collins 'block.'

