Future Zag leads Kittitas back to State B tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Some of the Washington's best basketball teams take over the Spokane Arena starting Wednesday. State B tips off Wednesday morning, with state championship games Saturday.

High scoring guard Brock Ravet exploded onto the scene last March, helping Kittitas win the 2B championship. Now they are back, and Ravet is sure to get even more attention from Spokane fans this time around. The path back to Spokane for Ravet and Kittitas has included few obstacles.

“We've only lost one game and we've won all of our league guess so it's been pretty good,” Ravet said.

The wins have been there, 22 to be exact, earning them the top seed in this week's 2B state tournament. This is nothing new for the defending state champs, but a notable visitor at one home game in January was a little different. Mark Few and Tommy Lloyd made the trip to check in on one of the future Zags. Ravet committed to Gonzaga in June 2017.

“It was really cool they sat in the front row of our gym and they came and talked to us after the game came and took a picture with us,” Ravet said.

Gonzaga has made a habit of identifying talented players before other programs catch on. Ravet only had offers from Eastern Washington and Portland State before the Zags made their move last summer.

“That's kind of my dream school since I was little growing up watching them play,” Ravet said. “It's really special I never could have dreamed it would come true now that it has it still doesn't really seem real.”

Between the state title and a future with one of the nation's premier programs, there is a buzz surrounding Ravet, and sometimes the talk from opposing teams drifts onto the floor.

Ravet is just a junior and has put up crazy numbers this season. He is averaging 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He had a quadruple double against Dayton, and 55 points with 16 made three pointers against Walla Walla Valley Academy.

Top ranked Kittitas makes its State B debut Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

