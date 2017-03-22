Former coach's legacy lives on through GU basketball program

Dan Fitzgerald in the old Kennel. (Photo: KREM)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Zags are in San Jose for their big game against West Virginia on Thursday.

Gonzaga is in the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row, in what has been an incredible run under head coach Mark Few. Few has taken the program to parts unknown in the last 20 years. He said he learned a lot from another Gonzaga great, coach Dan Fitzgerald.

Before there was Few and before there was Dan Monson, both men worked under Gonzaga legend Dan Fitzgerald. Also known as Fitz, the former basketball coach passed away seven years ago from a heart attack, but his legacy lives on through the program.

Fitz was a fiery, blue collar coach who brought toughness to the program. His career started in the Bay Area as he coached a local high school in San Jose and was an assistant at Santa Clara under Carroll Williams. Williams, a longtime head coach and athletics director for the Broncos, talked about Fitz’s personality before heading to Spokane.

“Dan built his roots here at Santa Clara. In a way, he developed a broader knowledge of the game,” said Williams. “He studied other ways of coaching the game and developed a philosophy of his own. I noticed even when he was at Gonzaga, and we competed against each other, he had a level of our philosophy and others. That’s always the sign of a good young coach.”

Fitz was a key player in transitioning the Zags from the Big Sky Conference to the West Coast Conference.

“I knew he was going to build a program, I didn’t know the success that Gonzaga would reach,” said Williams. “Dan worked and built the program to the point where he was accepted into the West Coast Conference and he was the guy that sold Gonzaga to the West Coast Conference in many, many ways.”

