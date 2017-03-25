Five facts about Gonzaga's trip to the Final Four

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga is headed to their first Final Four ever next Saturday, so here are some fun facts about the trip.
- The Zags are the first WCC team to get to the Final Four since the University of San Francisco in 1957.
- They are also the first team to make its first Final Four appearance since Virginia Commonwealth University in 2011.
- Gonzaga’s winning streak in games played away from The Kennel is 21.
- The Bulldogs set a record for wins in a season at 36-1. In 23 of those games, the Zags won by 20 or more points.
- The Zags held Xavier to 35.5% shooting. They have held other teams under 40% in 18 of their last 22 games and 26 total on the season.
