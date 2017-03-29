Final Four trip is special for Gonzaga cheerleader

Mar 25, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski (24) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Xavier Musketeers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Gonzaga cheerleader said the experience of going to Phoenix to watch the Zags play in the Final Four means more to him than just rooting on the team.

Joshua Bradley is a sophomore at Gonzaga. He works in the Hemmingson Center and said the excitement on campus is palpable. Bradley said he just had a feeling the Zags would be in the Final Four this year.

"From the beginning of the season I knew we had a really good team and as we progressed more (sic) farther, and further, I knew we had an even better chance to make it there," said Bradley.

If you have watched a Zags game this year you have probably seen Bradley on the sidelines cheering on the team.

"Being part of the cheer team is amazing, you get to go to every single home game, you get to sit on the sidelines, you get to cheer on the team," Bradley explained.

But cheering isn't something Bradley did in high school. So how did he end up cheering at Gonzaga?

“I was in the weight room lifting and a guy came up to me and asked if I ever thought about it, so I went to a practice, threw a girl and it was history ever since," said Bradley.

Bradley said taking a risk on something new like cheer is only something he was able to do because of encouragement from his dad.

"He was always tough on us because he wanted to make us better people you know, and like a more profound people and I think doing something I've never done before, cheering for example, and then making it this far is really amazing," said Bradley.

Bradley said the cheer team is like a family and their support was needed more than ever this past year.

"My dad had battled cancer for a year and a half. He had colon and rectum cancer. He, we had been battling for a year and a half, it was a very hard year and a half,” Bradley explained.

His dad lost his battle with cancer just three months ago.

“He died in December and so the winter break and everything leading up to winter break was really rough and then coming back was really rough," said Bradley.

Although coming back to school and cheer wasn't easy, he said he knows his dad would love to watch him cheer on the Zags in Phoenix.

© 2017 KREM-TV