Few: We're no longer the little guys in the tournament

Mark Few (Photo: KREM)

PHOENIX – Gonzaga’s Head Coach Mark Few wants to make one thing clear: They are no longer the little guys.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon he said they don’t think they are anywhere near the tradition North Carolina is in the tournament. But, Few feels they have been a national entity for quite some time.

“The team that we’re putting out there on the floor can compete with anybody in the country on any given night,” Few explained.

Gonzaga (37-1) is in the Final Four for the first time, while North Carolina (32-7) is in the Final Four for a record 20th time.

Few admitted that one of North Carolina’s advantages going into Monday is their coaching staff. Few said he has always looked up to Head Coach Roy Williams and considers him a mentor.

"I've always followed Roy's teams. I've probably watched them 15 times this year," Few said.

Williams said earlier in the week he considers Few his 'coaching child.'

Few’s players know what their up against in the national championship. CBS Sports reports that according to SportsLine, the Westgate LV SuperBook, BookMaker.eu and BetOnline.ag the Tar Heels are a 2-point favorite over Gonzaga in the season finale.

"If people are saying this is David vs. Goliath we'll take it. We all know how that story ended," said Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins.

Gonzaga takes on North Carolina at 6:20 p.m. Monday on KREM 2.

Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2017 KREM-TV