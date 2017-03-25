Fans at Hemmingson Center go crazy after Gonzaga win

Fans at Hemmingson Center celebrate Gonzaga win (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- You can be sure that the Gonzaga campus was electric Saturday afternoon as the Zags took on and ultimately defeated Xavier.



The Hemmingson Center was jam packed with ecstatic students and alumni.

Unlike the previous tournament games that had Zag fans on the edge of their seats, Gonzaga was able to keep its lead over Xavier for most of the game. Through the second half, the Hemmingson Center was feeling pretty good. They even had an ongoing Skype call with the student center at Xavier, so the two student bodies could virtually cheer against each other. For senior Katie Kenkel, it was quite possible that her friends were on the other end of that Skype call.

"My freshman year I went to Xavier University, and then I transferred out here to Gonzaga, so it was really fun to see them play against each other. I've been waiting for this match up for a really long time, and I'm happy that we pulled out in the end," said Kenkel.

With the screens and the fans, the Hemmingson Center felt almost like a satellite Kennel Club complete with the “Zombie Nation” dance and positive free throw vibes. But, nothing could compare to the end, when the Zags sealed their fate as a Final Four contender for the first time.

So next Saturday, the Zags play in the Final Four. Hemmingson Center will host another watch party.



