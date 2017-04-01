Fans at Gonzaga bars full of emotion during Final Four win

Anixous fans at Scotty's Doghouse (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane is pretty much a big party Saturday night following Gonzaga’s big win in the Final Four.

Saturday afternoon was a whirlwind of emotions for Zags. The game had a lot of ups and downs and the fans were feeling each every one of them.

Scotty's Doghouse on N. Hamilton was packed with Zag fans. There were cheers and screams of joy for every basket GU knocked down. When South Carolina chomped down on GU's lead, you could see the anxiety on the faces of the loyal Zags.

Up until the last few minutes of the game, their hands were clenched with anticipation. Their eyes glued to the screen. But Gonzaga would pull out the win and many fans were overcome with emotion.

"It's amazing, it's beautiful. I don't how to explain it. Like I want to cry but I can't because I'm so excited," said fan Laura Fitzgerald.

"Excited it happened our senior year we've been waiting a long time for this and everything,” fan Colleen O’Hara said.

A few fans at the bar were booking flights to Phoenix on their phones outside the bar after the game so they can go to the National Championship game.

© 2017 KREM-TV