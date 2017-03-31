Employees at Moss Adams rock beards ahead of Final Four

Beard party at Moss Adams (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Some companies practice casual Fridays and employees at Moss Adams added a twist to show off their Gonzaga pride.

On any given day, you might find accountants at Moss Adams playing with numbers. But on this particular day, these accountants are playing with their beards, like Gonzaga player Przemek Karnowski. They came in all lengths and colors.

"Cause it's awesome. There's no greater feeling than having a great beard like this," said one employee.

Of course the men couldn't have all the fun. The ladies in the office hoped to win the office contest for the best "Mrs.Karnowski beard."

