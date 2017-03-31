Despite name changes, D. Lish 'Zag Burger' is very popular

Zag burger from D. Lish (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local burger restaurant created a special burger to honor the Gonzaga basketball team.

At first the burger was called the “Karnowski Burger.” After the NCAA said they couldn’t use the name, they named it the “Bearded Zag.” There was still concern that the name could be violating NCAA rules they are now calling it the “Zag Burger.”

Owner Mike Lish said it’s difficult to navigate the rules because he has not had to deal with something like this before.

The burger features seven patties, which is about a pound of meat, and fried onions, meant to look like the beard of a certain Gonzaga player. Lish said the burger is growing in popularity and they are considering keeping the item on the menu after the NCAA tournament.

Lish said the burger is tall like a basketball player so that was the inspiration behind the burger.

© 2017 KREM-TV