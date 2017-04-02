KREM
City of Spokane plans Zags celebration, details still unclear

Staff , KREM 12:39 PM. PDT April 02, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. –Gonzaga is playing in the national championship on Monday night in Phoenix and fans in Spokane are hoping for a win.

Many fans in the city are asking what kind of celebration will happen if the Zags pull out a win against North Carolina. KREM 2 has been asking that same question.

City leaders said they are working on plan to welcome the Zags home after the championship game. There’s no word on what day or at what time it will happen, but at least we know something is in the works.

