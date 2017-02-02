Gonzaga University's Kennel Club. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The top men’s basketball team in the nation is stirring up a lot of excitement on the Gonzaga campus.

The university’s admission office said the ranking has also sparked a lot of interest among high schoolers applying to college.

“It’s electric. Everyone’s so hyped. Everyone will be like, ‘Go Zags!’ It’s just great,” said sophomore Rachel Arand.

It’s only natural. People like to join winning teams, so when the Bulldogs are winning, lots of high school students want to hit the books at Gonzaga.

“People from other schools have been snapchatting me and asking ‘How cool is it to be number one?’” said freshman Kallee Nguyen. “It definitely builds community culture and everything, so it’s cool to be a part of it.”

“They offered a great scholarship for me, but then also it was kind of like a little chip on the shoulder to have a great basketball team and then to have my senior year, it’s pretty amazing we finally got to be number on again,” said senior Mateo Ledesma.

In the fall of 2014, after the Zags were ranked number one, nearly 41,000 high school seniors inquired about Gonzaga. That was up 2,000 people from the previous year.

In the fall of 2015, after the Zags made it to the Elite 8, 50,000 seniors inquired. This past fall, Gonzaga had their highest number yet: more than 54,000.

“On my Facebook, it’s just flooded with it. People talk to me about it all the time. They come up to me, people I haven’t talked to in years and they’re like, ‘You go to Gonzaga?! Oh my god, your team is so good,” said Arand.

Admissions representatives said they also saw a big jump in interested high school seniors after the documentary on the team aired on HBO.

