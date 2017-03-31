Adam Morrison reflects on his years as a Zag in heartfelt article

052212-adammorrison.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Beloved former Gonzaga and NBA basketball player Adam Morrison penned a heartfelt article addressing the current team and reflecting on his experiences as a Zag.

The article begins with Morrison reflecting on his first ever position at Gonzaga as a ball boy when the Zags were led by coach Dan Fitzgerald. A few years later, to his surprise, Morrison became a dominant player in the Gonzaga basketball program.

Morrison went to the NCAA Tournament with the Zags in every season he played for the team. Perhaps the most notable moment in Morrison’s career was when he collapsed to the floor, crying after a defeating loss to UCLA in the Sweet 16.

“O.K., look, I get it. I’m an ugly crier,” Morrison wrote. “When you lose in the tournament, especially in a close game, it absolutely devastates you. And yeah, a lot of guys cry, because in that moment, there’s simply no other way to express yourself. You just need to let it out.”

Morrison wrote that when he thinks about the high-level emotions players experience during the tournament, he remembers the loss from the year in 2005.

One thing that remains consistent between Morrison’s days and the current team is head coach Mark Few. Morrison attributed a lot of his success to Few.

“[Mark Few] refused to let me settle for anything less than becoming the best player I could be,” wrote Morrison. “Coach Few gave us this confidence in each other. As individual players, we were good – but as a team we were as good as anybody.”

Morrison continued on writing that this year’s team is different and he will be traveling to Phoenix to watch them play.

“Regardless of what happens this weekend, they’re always going to be part of something bigger. Win or lose, they’re part of the Zags family forever,” wrote Morrison.

Read the full article here.

© 2017 KREM-TV