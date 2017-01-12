Zags reschedule game for Jan. 23

Nov 11, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few looks on against the Utah Valley Wolverines during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 92-69. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Gonzaga will play a rare Monday night game against Portland on January 23 at 5 p.m.

Due to inclement weather in Portland throughout the weekend, the Pilots were forced to cancel Saturday's game against Gonzaga at the Chiles Center.

Bulldogs head coach Mark Few has voiced his displeasure with the canceled game, but also understands there's nothing Gonzaga could really do about the decision.

The Bulldogs will now play three games in one week starting with Portland on Monday, then returning home to play San Diego, Thursday, before going back on the road to play Pepperdine on Saturday.

Gonzaga will play Portland at the Kennel on January 21.

