Zags prominently featured on Sports Illustrated's March Madnesss cover

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Securing that number one seed also earned the Gonzaga Bulldogs a center spot on Sports Illustrated's March Madness cover unveiled Monday.

The beloved Przemek Karnowski is featured alongside players from fellow one-seeds Kansas, University of North Carolina, and Villanova.

Sports Illustrated brought back the tradition of putting all 68 teams on the cover and they make up the background of the cover.

The Zags were also front and center on back in 2013, the last time they were a one seed.

