Zags nab no. 1 seed, head to Salt Lake City for first round of NCAA tournament

Erin Robinson , KREM 3:42 PM. PDT March 12, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is heading to Salt Lake City for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Zags nabbed the No.1 seed in the west region.

Rounding out the west region: 

 

The Zags will take on South Dakota State (16) on Thursday. This will be Gonzaga's first ever meeting with the Jackrabbits. 

 

 

