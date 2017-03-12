Zags nab no. 1 seed, head to Salt Lake City for first round of NCAA tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is heading to Salt Lake City for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Zags nabbed the No.1 seed in the west region.
Rounding out the west region:
1. Zags— KREM 2 Sports (@KREM2Sports) March 12, 2017
2. AZ
3. FSU
4. WVU
5. ND
6. MD
7. SMC
8. NW
9. Vandy
10. VCU
11. Xavier
12. Princeton
13. Bucknell
14. FGCU
15. UND
16. SDSU
The Zags will take on South Dakota State (16) on Thursday. This will be Gonzaga's first ever meeting with the Jackrabbits.
When you get that #1 seed #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/mKaDBlwpGW— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 12, 2017
