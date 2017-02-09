Zags move to 25-0 after dispatching LMU

February 9, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) controls the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jeffery McClendon (25) during the first half at Gersten Pavilion. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, Gary A. Vasquez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Nigel Williams-Goss had 19 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga continued its roll Thursday night with a 90-60 victory over Loyola Marymount.



Gonzaga - the last remaining unbeaten team in Division I - pushed its record to 25-0 overall and 13-0 in the West Coast Conference.



The balanced Bulldogs also received 13 points from Jonathan Williams, and 11 points each from Jordan Matthews, Zach Collins and Killian Tillie.



Loyola (11-13, 4-9) was led by Steven Haney's 12 points, all coming on his four 3-pointers. Brandon Brown and Buay Tuach each had 11 points for the Lions.



Gonzaga had a huge advantage in free throws, making 34 of 44, while Loyola went to the line just eight times, making four.

