Zags make 90-year-old woman's dream come true

Grandma Cookie meets the Gonzaga Men's Basketball team (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It was a very special day for a 90-year-old Idaho woman.

Donna Cope, better known to her family as Grandma Cookie, met the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball team on Thursday afternoon.

Cope was recently placed in hospice after her health took a turn back in December. Her husband died a few years ago and to pass the time she got into watching the Zags. Family members say she clipped their articles out of the local newspaper and sent them to the players along with cookies. The team has often sent her back cards and posters to thank her.

Grandma Cookie meets Przemek Karnowski (Photo: KREM)

Head Coach Mark Few’s secretary called her a few weeks ago, sent her a magazine and a signed card. Her nurses at Elite Home Health and Hospice caught wind of her love of the Zags and through the Elite Foundation, they were able to help her make her dream come true. On Thursday, she got the chance to meet Few and give the team cookies. Family members said Few is their grandma's hero.

Family members said Grandma Cookie’s health is bouncing back and she is now optimistic and elated that her dream has come true.

