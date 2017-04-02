Zags look forward to championship spotlight

KREM 2 Sports Director Darnay Tripp and Evan Closky have been on the road with the Zags since there were 64 teams. Now there are two, and by Monday night, there will be one. DT and Evan get you caught up before tip.

KREM 11:22 PM. PDT April 02, 2017

