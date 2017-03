Final Four - University of Phoenix Stadium Interior

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Darnay Tripp and Evan Closky break down the day at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale as all four participants in the Final Four were made available to the media for the first time.

Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few was named Associated Press Coach of The Year, his first time winning the award.

